Toronto: Canada and the UAE have condoled the fire incident in New Delhi that killed at least 21 people, including 12 foreigners, and left dozens injured.

A massive fire broke out in a building in south Delhi Wednesday, killing 21 people – most of them were foreigners who had either come for medical treatment or were accompanying patients in a private hospital nearby.

“Deeply saddened by the tragic fire that claimed at least 21 lives and injured many others in Malviya Nagar, New Delhi,” said Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand in a X post Thursday.

“Canada stands with India during this devastating time, and I extend my deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those affected,” said Anand, adding that she is in touch with her Indian counterpart S Jaishankar to convey Canada’s solidarity.

The building in which the fire incident took place reportedly had a bed-and-breakfast facility, but the police are yet to ascertain the cause of the fire. About 40 people were rescued and rushed to the hospital, officials said.

The UAE Foreign Ministry Wednesday extended condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of India, over the tragedy.

“The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has expressed its solidarity with the Republic of India following a fire at a hotel in Malviya Nagar, New Delhi, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries,” it said in an official statement.

The UAE wished for the speedy recovery of the injured, according to the statement.