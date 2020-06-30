BENGALURU: “I can’t take this anymore. Please take me home or admit me in a hospital. I can’t breathe.” These were the last words of a 52-year-old man to his nephew at the doorsteps of a major hospital in Bengaluru Sunday evening, after a 36-hour ordeal during which nearly 50 hospitals — they visited 18 and called up 32 for bed availability — declined to take him in for treatment.

The owner of a garment shop in Vannarpet in Austin town and resident of Nagarathpet, near SP Road, was taken to 18 hospitals in an ambulance over Saturday and Sunday, only to be turned away, the nephew said, listing the names of the hospitals they visited. In addition, he rang up 30-32 hospitals in the same period, and all he received wasa big ‘no’ from those institutions.

The garment trader was suffering from high fever and complained of breathlesness.

According to his nephew, they took him to a reputed hospital on Cunningham road in an ambulance. The hospital told them there are no vacant beds and suggested to visit a nearby hospital due to lack of beds.

Fell at hospital staff’s feet to admit him

According to the nephew of the deceased, he additionally took him to a well known hospital positioned on Cunningham Road. The hospital stated that no beds are empty right here. After this, he had to go to one other hospital. That hospital additionally refused to be admitted. The nephew stated, ‘On Saturday, we stored going round the hospital all day. Raised all over the place Rahm however to no avail. Even we fell on the toes of the hospital workers, however to no avail. ‘

The nephew advised, ‘We returned dwelling at 10 pm Saturday. By then we had organized the oxygen cylinder. After the excruciating night time, we took him to a lab in Rajajinagar Sunday the subsequent day. Here we carried out his corona check. After the check, we began discovering hospitals once more. This time we tried to name some highly effective individuals as effectively. however to no avail. Around eight pm on Sunday, we went to the Boring and Lady Karjon Hospital and requested to be admitted. We additionally confirmed him checks of Corona. He agreed however died at the hospital gate itself.

‘What we’ve got confronted, don’t want anyone else to face ’

The physique is stored in the morgue of the hospital ready for the Covid-19 check end result. The businessman has two kids aged 28 and 25. Both are awaiting the report. The nephew stated, “We do not know whether Uncle had a Kovid-19 infection or whether the virus was being feared.” He stated that in two days he traveled up to 150 km. The nephew stated, ‘You identify any hospital, we went to all these hospitals. We weren’t even allowed inside the entrance of hospitals. Some say the ICU is just not empty, some say that there aren’t any beds. We don’t want anybody else to endure this. The authorities should discover a answer to it,

