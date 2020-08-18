Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate Police, Tuesday, reinstated Girija Shankar Chakraborty, the incumbent IIC of Capital police station, canceling its earlier order Monday regarding his posting as the IIC of Laxmisagar police station.

Questions were raised over the manner in which his transfer order was cancelled just a few hours after the reshuffle announcement Monday evening.

Meanwhile, sources claimed that a sulking Chakraborty expressed his displeasure over the order before the higher authorities as well as various media persons. Many even alleged that pressure from some political heavyweights forced the Commissionerate Police to change its decision. He was allowed to continue at his current place of posting.

Bharat Charan Sahoo, earlier given the charge of Capital police station, has now been posted as the IIC of Laxmisagar police station instead.