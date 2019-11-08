Bhadrak: More than 30 cattle were injured after the truck they were being carried in met with an accident near Chingudipur in this district Friday.

Sources said, the vehicle was en route to Balasore from Cuttack. Near Chingudipur, the driver lost control and the truck turned turtle.

Immediately after the mishap, the driver and the helper of the truck fled the scene leaving behind the injured cattle in the overturned vehicle.

Locals rushed to the site and rescued the injured cattle while others informed the police about the accident.

Later, a police team reached the spot and launched an investigation to ascertain whether the cattle were being transported illegally. Search to find out the driver and helper of the vehicle has also started.

PNN