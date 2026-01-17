Bhubaneswar: Odisha Police Saturday launched multiple raids in Bhadrak, Jajpur, Keonjhar and Khurda districts in connection with alleged cattle smuggling, a senior officer said Saturday.

As many as 47 police teams are conducting the raids since early morning, the officer said.

In Bhadrak town, a large police team headed by a DSP and comprising three inspectors, six sub-inspectors and two platoons of personnel conducted a raid at the residence of a suspected cattle smuggler and recovered over Rs 70 lakh in cash, gold ornaments, two SUVs and other valuables.

Several cases are pending against the cow smuggler in different police stations of Keonjhar, Sudarshan Gangoi, sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), Keonjhar Sadar, said.

We raided the house and found cash, gold ornaments and other valuables. Further search is going on, he told reporters.