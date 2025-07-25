New Delhi: Central government employees can take up to 30 days of earned leave annually to care for their elderly parents, Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh informed the Rajya Sabha Thursday.

Responding to a query on whether employees are allowed leave for parental care, Singh said that under the Central Civil Services (Leave) Rules, 1972, employees are entitled to 30 days of earned leave each year, which can be used for various personal reasons, including caring for aged parents.

He further stated that employees are also eligible for 20 days of half-pay leave, 8 days of casual leave, and 2 days of restricted holiday per annum, apart from other admissible leave. These leave provisions, Singh added, can be availed for any personal reason, including taking care of elderly parents.