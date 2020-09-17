Bhubaneswar: A six-member Central team will visit the flood affected Jajpur and Puri on their second day of visit Thursday.

The team arrived in Odisha Wednesday for two days to assess the extent of damage caused by the recent floods that took place in coastal districts of Odisha in August.

Wednesday the team had visited the flood affected districts Bhadrak and Kendrapada and prepared a report on the damages caused by the floods.

The central team, led by Praveen Vashista, Joint Secretary (LWE), Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, will hold a meeting at the Lok Seva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar with senior state government officials under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy Thursday afternoon, official sources said.

After conducting the field visit at respective districts and holding meetings with the state government officials, the team will submit a report to the central government regarding the extent of damages in the districts due to the recent floods.

The team comprises of members from the Ministry/Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Water Resources, Road Transport & Highways, Rural Development and Finance.

As per the preliminary damage assessment report prepared by Odisha special relief commissioner (SRC) Pradeep Kumar Jena, over eight lakh people, over 3 lakh livestock, 8,000 kutcha houses and 2-3 lakh hectares of farmland in four districts of Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara and Puri have been affected due to the floods.

