Bhubaneswar: The alarming rise in head and neck cancer cases due to increased consumption of alcohol and tobacco can only be prevented through lifestyle changes, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar executive director Ashutosh Biswas said at an awareness programme here, recently. Department of ENT and Head and Neck Surgery, in collaboration with department of Radiation Oncology, organised a cancer awareness programme that highlighted the free care provided by the institute, which includes surgery, post-operative radiotherapy, and chemotherapy under one roof.

As part of its practice, the institute conducted a free screening for oral cancer and other head and neck cancers. “Once diagnosed, cancer can be treated and cured with surgery, radiotherapy, and chemotherapy,” Biswas said, adding, “Early treatment significantly extends patient survival.” ENT and Head and Neck Surgery department head Pradipta Kumar Parida urged individuals with symptoms such as decreased mouth opening, oral ulcers, loose teeth, and neck swelling to seek medical advice. “Head and neck cancers, particularly affecting the oral cavity, are the most prevalent cancers among the Indian population, with males being more frequently affected,” Parida said. According to institute officials, a significant number of cancer patients, with more than 10,000 individuals visit the ENT and Radiotherapy OPD annually.

Among these, 3,500 to 4,000 patients undergo head and neck cancer surgery every year. Additionally, nearly 1,200 patients receive radiotherapy and chemotherapy, they said. The event was attended by Dean Prasanta Mohapatra, medical superintendent Dillip Kumar Parida and Ashok Kumar Jena including faculty and students.