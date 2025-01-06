Chennai: Two children have tested positive for Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) and are currently undergoing treatment, a health official said Monday.

These two are the first cases to be reported from the city from two hospitals. Further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, officials of the state health department held a meeting to discuss the measures to be taken to screen for HMPV and the precautions to be put in place to contain its spread.