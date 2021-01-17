New Delhi: The Central Information Commission (CIC) has directed the CBI to cite rules under which two different look out circulars (LOC) were issued against Vijay Mallya. The former liquor baron is the main accused in loan default of Rs 9,000 crore, in October and November 2015. The CBI had issued a fresh LOC against Vijay Mallya in the last week of November, 2015. In it the CBI had asked airport authorities across India to ‘inform’ it about Mallya’s movements. The second LOC replaced the first LOC that the CBI had issued. In the first LOC, the CBI had sought detention of the businessman if he attempted to leave India, sources had said.

Mallya left the country in March 2016 for the United Kingdom. He is legally contesting the extradition ordered by the British Government.

The CIC is acting on a petition by Pune-based RTI activist Vihar Durve. He was denied information by the CBI. The panel directed the central agency to cite him regulations under which look out circulars (LOCs) were issued in October and November, 2015. The CBI had cited Section 8(1)(h) of the RTI Act to deny information to Durve.

The section exempts from disclosure of information which would impede the process of investigation or apprehension or prosecution of offenders.

The CBI had issued October 12, 2015 the first LOC against Mallya. He was already abroad then. It called for his detention if he intended to leave India or arrive here from abroad.

Upon his return, the agency was asked by the Bureau of Immigration if Mallya should be detained as sought in the LOC. However, the CBI said there was no need to arrest or detain Mallya. This was because he was a sitting MP and there was no warrant against him, according to sources. The CBI said it only wanted information on his movements.

Besides, the probe was in an initial stage and the CBI was collecting documents from the IDBI in the Rs 900 crore loan default case. Later another case was filed against him, sources said.

Durve sought from the agency rules under which both the LOCs were issued. He also had sought other details such as a copy of these circulars, all of which were denied by the CBI.

In her order, Information Commissioner Saroj Punhani directed the agency to provide regulations under which both the LOCs were issued by the agency.