Los Angeles: A sequel to 2021’s family-friendly adventure Clifford the Big Red Dog is in development.

Paramount Pictures has not disclosed whether the newest installment will play only in theaters or simultaneously on digital platforms, like the original, reports variety.com.

The first film premiered in theaters earlier in November and has since generated $34 million at the domestic box office while playing concurrently on Paramount Plus.

Though the company didn’t provide any tangible metrics, Paramount says ‘Clifford the Big Red Dog’ has become the nascent streaming service’s most-watched original film to date. It should be noted that Paramount Plus rebranded from CBS All Access last March with limited cinematic offerings, so “Clifford” didn’t have much competition to cement its place as the streamer’s most popular new film.

Based on the popular children’s book series, Clifford the Big Red Dog follows 12-year-old Emily Elizabeth, who is gifted a little red puppy.

Much to her surprise, she wakes up to find the petite canine has grown overnight into a giant, 10-foot hound.

The cast includes Jack Whitehall, Darby Camp, Tony Hale and Kenan Thompson.

Walt Becker directed Clifford the Big Red Dog from a script by Jay Scherick, David Ronn and Blaise Hemingway.

The film was made in association with Scholastic Entertainment and eOne, the latter of which distributed “Clifford” in Canada and the UK.