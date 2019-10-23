New Delhi: E-commerce player Club Factory has become the most installed app globally on Google Play Store in the ‘Shopping’ category in September with close to 13.8 million installs, new data showed Wednesday.

According to mobile app intelligence firm Sensor Tower, the data takes into account unique app installs.

“Our rapid adoption in India has also made Club Factory the most downloaded shopping app on the Android platform globally. We are also witnessing strong volume growth during the ongoing Diwali sale this year,” Vincent Lou, Founder and CEO, Club Factory, said in a statement.

India witnessed the largest number of Club Factory installs, said the company.

“Our strategy to waive off commission fees for the sellers offers a fair marketplace where both sellers and buyers are benefited,” said Lou.