New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi Marlena’s immovable assets have increased by Rs 17.14 lakh since the last Assembly election while the column for spouse name, which carried a name in 2020, has been left blank in an affidavit filed by her along with nomination papers from Kalkaji constituency.

With the progress in Marlena’s political innings, the number of criminal cases against her has also risen between 2020 and 2025. Now, the total number of pending criminal cases against her is four as compared to only one in 2020. She has not been convicted of any criminal offence.

The affidavit filed Tuesday also makes it amply clear that her official name continues to be Atishi Marlena and not just Atishi – as she had started using to avoid attacks from rival politicians who took her to task for the unusual surname created by combining Marxist and Leninist.

Marlena’s movable assets stand at Rs 76.93 lakh as compared to Rs 59.79 lakh in 2020.

While the affidavit filed ahead of the 2020 Assembly election had mentioned Praveen Singh as Atishi Marlena’s husband, the latest election affidavit has left the column of spouse name blank or “not applicable”.

In 2020, her husband’s immovable assets were Rs 81.42 lakh. Praveen Singh, an IIT and IIM graduate, is a researcher.

According to information available on social media, both Atishi and Praveen had carried out educational reforms in Madhya Pradesh for seven years.

Another marked difference between the CM’s affidavit of 2020 and 2025 is the change in address. In 2020, Atishi Marlena gave an address of Jangpura extension and identified herself as the daughter of Tripta Wahi.

In 2025, the CM identifies herself as Atishi Marlena, daughter of Vijay Kumar Singh, a resident of Block B, Kalkaji.

Interestingly, Marlena’s Congress challenger Alka Lamba has declared immovable assets worth Rs 61.12 lakh for herself and Rs 14.36 lakh for a dependent.

Apart from this, Lamba has also declared a 500 sq ft commercial flat in Gurgaon worth Rs 80 lakh and a residential property in Delhi’s South Extension-I worth Rs 2 crore.

Lamba identifies herself as a social activist with consultancy as her main source of income, apart from her son’s earnings who is a legal professional.

While Lamba has done M.Sc in Applied Chemistry and a Masters in Education from Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, in 2003 and 2005, Atishi Marlena has mentioned a Master in Science from the University of Oxford in 2006 as her highest qualification.

Marlena’s affidavit mentions her profession as “Politician, Chief Minister of Delhi” and declares her salary as the source of income.