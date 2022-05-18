Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Wednesday dedicated the renovated Maa Tara Tarini temple in Ganjam district to the devotees. Describing Wednesday as an auspicious day, Patnaik sought the blessings of Maa Tara Tarini for the well-being of the people of Odisha, especially the people of his home district, Ganjam.

The temple built in the style of Kalinga architecture is located on top of Kumari hills along Rushikulya river bank near Purushottampur of Ganjam district.

Joining the Pratistha Mahostav of the shrine as chief patron, Patnaik said that Odisha is a land of gods and the tradition of shakti puja is very old in the state.

Stating Goddess Tara Tarini is the presiding deity of Ganjam, he said the people of the district take her refuge in both joy and sorrow. It is due to the blessings of the goddess, her temple has taken this magnificent form today, he said.

Patnaik further described the temple as a fine example of Odia art, architecture and sculpture. He praised the new look of the temple and stated that this is expected to attract more devotees and tourists.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister also inaugurated several projects of the temple and laid foundation stone for development of the Rushikulya river bank. The state government has spent Rs 115 crore on the re-development of the ancient temple.