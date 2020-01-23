Cuttack: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik paid a visit to Netaji Birthplace Museum at Cuttack Thursday. Prior to this, he also visited Hadia Patha for inspection of several projects.

In an effort to ‘de-congest’ Cuttack, the Ring Road that surrounds the city from three sides will be turned into six lanes, CM Patnaik said.

During his visit, CM Patnaik also inspected projects at SCB Medical College and Hospital after reviewing the land acquisition process for its second campus. The completion of the land acquisition process will start January 25 and conclude January 28. The construction work will commence from March 1.

421 acres of land owned by State Water Resources, Higher Education, Technical Education and Skill Development departments have been identified for the allocation of the project.

“The state government will endeavour to prepare a decongestion plan for Cuttack so as to enable our beloved Millennium City to have wider roads, better accessibility, public spaces and utilities, parks, modern urban infrastructure, parking, greenery etc,” CM Patnaik said.

“I would sincerely appeal to the people of Cuttack to actively cooperate and participate to make this dream a reality,” he added.

5-T secretary VK Pandian, Collector Bhabani Shankar Chaini and all BJD MLAs and ministers of Cuttack district were present as CM Patnaik addressed the media.

PNN