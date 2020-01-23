Cuttack: A decongestion plan for the Millennium city Cuttack will be prepared, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced here, Thursday.

Patnaik, who was on a visit to the Silver city, said 424 acres of land reclaimed from the river Mahanadi has created a once-in-lifetime opportunity to breath fresh life into the core of the ancient city.

The Chief Minister said every inch of the reclaimed land in the riverfront will be utilised to add ecological, recreational, sporting, cultural, aspirational and technological value to the lives of the people of Cuttack.

The objective of the government is to keep most of the reclaimed land with greenery and open space and utilise the rest of the land for development purpose surrounded by an international class riverfront.

It will be the endeavour of the state government to prepare a ‘decongstion plan’ for Cuttack to enable the city to have wider roads, better accessibility, public spaces, utilities, parking place, greenery and modern urban infrastructure, Patnaik said.

He said the Cuttack Ring Road would be widened with construction of six lanes.

The Chief Minister said the government would engage the best in class city planners and take feedback from the people so that they could actively contribute to make it a Citizen plan.

The state will provide the necessary resources, said the Chief Minister and appealed to the people of Cuttack to cooperate and participate in the process to make the dream a reality.

He also announced that the development work of SCB Medical College and Hospital which is aimed at making the premier healthcare facility a World-Class institution will start in March this year.