Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Thursday inaugurated Shabari Bhawan, a newly constructed short-stay home for tribals in the state capital.

Tribals visiting the city will get accommodation facilities here, Majhi said at the inaugural event, adding that the facility is designed to offer comfort and dignity to people from tribal-dominated districts such as Koraput, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, and Malkangiri.

Stating that he is committed to the welfare of the tribal community, Majhi announced a grant of Rs 2 crore for further upgrade of the facility built by Shabari Sanskrutika Parishad.

He said the bhawan will host conferences, training camps, art exhibitions, and research programmes, fostering cultural vibrancy.

“Tribal communities visiting this centre will feel at home, and their journey toward education, healthcare, employment, and progress will begin here,” Majhi said.

The chief minister added that a Tribal Culture and Heritage Bhawan and a Tribal Language Institute are also being set up in the state capital.

Majhi pointed out that the state aims to achieve comprehensive development by 2036.

“Odisha’s 24 per cent tribal population will play a crucial role overall development of Odisha,” he said.

PTI