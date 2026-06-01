Cuttack: More than 30 shops were gutted in a major fire in a fish market in Cuttack city of Odisha Monday, police said.

The incident took place in a market located near Press Chhak in the early hours. No casualty has been reported so far.

While the entire market was engulfed in flames, nearby structures, including a bank building, were also affected.

Nearly eight fire tenders were engaged in dousing the blaze.

Local traders said the fire erupted between 2.30 am and 3 am in a shop and spread rapidly to adjoining establishments.

“We received information about the fire around 3 am and reached the spot immediately. The fish market and a nearby building have been affected. The blaze has now been brought under control,” Deputy Fire Officer Abani Kumar Swain told reporters.

He said the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

PTI