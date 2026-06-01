Bhubaneswar: Three women held a protest near the residence of Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Sunday, and two of them allegedly tried to end their lives by consuming poison over the delay in resolving a land dispute in Khurda district, police said.

The incident occurred near a designated site for demonstration at Lower PMG, Bhubaneswar DCP Jagmohan Meena said.

Three women were holding a protest at the designated site, demanding a resolution of a land dispute at Banpur in Khurda. Police personnel from Banupur were called to the protest site to take them to their area and resolve the issue. Before leaving for Banpur, two of the three women went to a public toilet, and allegedly consumed poison there, the DCP said.

The two women were taken to the Capital Hospital, he said.

They underwent a potash water treatment and were made to vomit. A preliminary report suggests that they are now out of danger, he said.