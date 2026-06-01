Barbil: An orphaned minor girl gave birth to a baby boy at the Keonjhar District Headquarters Hospital Saturday, prompting a formal complaint and the subsequent arrest of a youth, police said.

According to authorities, Santosh Tiria, 22, of Sayabali area in Keonjhar district, allegedly took the orphaned girl originally from Barbil Sadhu hutting locality into his home.

As she had no family, no one raised objections, and the two lived together as husband and wife.

An ASHA from the Sayabali area learned about the development and filed a written complaint at the Barbil police station.

A case was registered in this regard, and Tiria was arrested Sunday.

“The accused has been sent for a medical examination, and investigation is underway,” said Barbil Sub-Divisional Police Officer Debendra Nath Pingua.

The minor mother and her newborn son remain under medical care, officials said.