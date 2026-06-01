Digapahandi: A woman was arrested and sent to jail on charges of attempted murder of her husband after he discovered her alleged extramarital relationship in Ganjam district.

The incident occurred in Bajapalli village under Basudevpur panchayat in Digapahandi block and has triggered widespread discussion in the locality.

Police said the woman was allegedly having an affair with a man from a nearby village.

About 10 days ago, her husband reportedly found the two in a compromising position at their house late at night.

Following the confrontation, the woman and her paramour allegedly attacked him with the intention of killing him.

The victim lodged a complaint at the Digapahandi police station May 24.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case and launched an investigation. Fearing arrest, the woman and her paramour went into hiding.

Police received information Sunday that the woman had returned to the village. Investigating Officer Dilip Gorada, assisted by a woman police officer, arrested her.

She was later produced before a court, which rejected her bail plea and remanded her to judicial custody.

Police said the victim returned home from work around 10 pm on the day of the incident and allegedly found his wife with her paramour inside the house.

When he objected, the duo bolted the door from inside and brutally assaulted him with blunt objects.

Despite repeated pleas from their children to stop the assault, the attack allegedly continued.

The victim sustained serious injuries, including fractures to his left arm and left leg.

He reportedly managed to escape from the house, but the accused allegedly chased and assaulted him again.

Believing him to be nearly dead, they left the spot.

Fearing for his life, the injured man reportedly spent the night hiding in a nearby bush.

The next morning, his brother-in-law rescued him and took him to Digapahandi hospital.

After receiving preliminary treatment, he was shifted to a hospital in Berhampur for advanced care.

Police said efforts are underway to trace and arrest the woman’s alleged paramour, who remains at large.