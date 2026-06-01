Baripada: The Mayurbhanj district administration has extended traffic restrictions on the Dwarasuni ghat stretch of National Highway 49 near Bangiriposi till June 15 due to ongoing road-widening work.

The restrictions have been imposed as a precautionary measure during controlled rock-blasting operations required for the highway expansion project.

According to the administration, vehicular movement through the ghat section will remain suspended for five hours, from 11am to 4pm, every Wednesday to Saturday.

Entry points to the Dwarasuni ghat from both the Bangiriposi and Bisoi sides will remain closed during the restricted period.

Movement of all vehicles, including two-wheelers, as well as pedestrians, will be prohibited.

Grazing of cattle and goats in the vicinity of the ghat has also been banned.

Ambulances, fire tenders and other emergency vehicles will be allowed to pass only after obtaining permission from the executing agency and concerned officials.

Private and commercial vehicles will have to wait at designated locations until the restrictions are lifted. After reopening, priority will be given to vehicles carrying the general public.

Small vehicles may use the alternative route via Bisoi–Argalbinda– Shankhabhanga–Joka–Chandanpur–Katara Chhak for smoother travel.

The district administration has directed the Bangiriposi and Bisoi police stations to deploy adequate personnel to maintain law and order and handle any untoward situation during the restriction period.