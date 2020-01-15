Puri: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will lay foundation stones for seven big-ticket projects in the Pilgrim city here Thursday, an official said Wednesday.

“The CM is scheduled to take a chopper from Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar at 11.25am and land at Talabania helipad at 11.45am. He will reach Srimandir at 12.05pm and pay obeisance to the deities. The CM will spend 20 minutes at Srimandir. Patnaik will then reach Municipality Market Ground at 12.30pm and lay the foundation stones for several projects before heading for Bhubaneswar from Talabania helipad at 12.55pm,” the official said elaborating CM’s Thursday’s schedule.

According to sources, Patnaik is scheduled to lay stones for Shree Setu, Jagannath Ballav Pilgrim Centre, Multi-level car parking and Municipal Market Complex under the Augmentation Basic Amenities and Development of Heritage and Architecture (ABADHA) scheme, while other projects include improvement of Swargadwar, vending zone at sea beach and centralised kitchen for mid-day meal and Aahar.

Shree Setu

Conceived to provide a direct access-controlled entry to Jagannath Ballav Pilgrim Centre from National Highway 316, the Shree Setu will be a signature bridge representing the rich architecture and heritage of Odisha. Proposed with an allocation of Rs 181 crore, the mega project will boast 2.3km-long bridge and its road. In a bid to execute the initiative, both private and government land will be acquired in Samang, Matitota, Markandeswar Sahi No-1 and Dandimala Sahi Mouzas under Puri tehsil.

Jagannath Ballav Pilgrim Centre

A six-storey world-class pilgrim centre will be built on the premises of Jagannath Ballav Mutt near Narendra Kona. With an allocation of Rs 190 crore, the pilgrim centre will have a multi-level parking for 1,000 four-wheelers, commercial meditation apace apart from other modern amenities.

Multi-level car parking

A multi-level car parking will come up on Jail Road near Hospital Square. With an allocation of Rs 90.22 crore, the four-storey complex can accommodate 500 four-wheelers and bikes.

Municipal Market Complex at Badadanda

An ultra-modern market complex will come up on Badadanda with an allocation of Rs 44.82 crore. The five-storey complex (Basement, ground and three floors) will offer 500 vending units, parking space for 100 four-wheelers. The project will have a 300 kilo-watt rooftop solar system.

Swargadwar facelift

Apart from improvement of general amenities, the project includes construction of elevated structures and two electric heaters for cremation. The project has been funded from Chief Minister’s Relief fund.

Vending zone at sea beach

As many as 800 CRZ-complaint vending kiosks will be built at the sea beach with an allocation of Rs 12 crore.

Centralised kitchen for MDM and Aahar

A central kitchen with state-of-the-art facilities will come up at Mangalaghat. The kitchen which will come up on 50,000 sqft area will offer 50,000 meals on a daily basis for mid-day meal and Aahar centres.