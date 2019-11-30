Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has launched its much-awaited Android-based smartphone operating system (OS) ColorOS 7 in India. The company plans to roll-out this custom OS to Oppo and Realme phones over a period of time. Here is all you need to know.

With ColorOS 7, Oppo aims to offer tons of optimization possibilities to users. The company says, it focused on providing a ‘smooth and delightful’ user experience that delivers consistent performance, is stable across the board, and doesn’t drain the battery fast. It also worked on significant facelifts to the design, security, and customizability aspects of the previous ColorOS in this iteration. Besides, this OS also offers fresh features to keep its users hooked to their phones.

The company claims that there are more than 300 million active ColorOS users in more than 140 countries who use the OS in more than 80 languages.

Rollout strategy for Oppo phones:

During the launch event, Oppo mentioned that the most significant update to ColorOS would also be its biggest software rollout, covering almost its entire current portfolio. The new OS is based on Android 10 and will be available for more phones. Upcoming high-end models from Oppo are expected to ship with the new OS from the factory.

The first of the smartphones to receive ColorOS7 are Reno and the Reno 10x Zoom Edition. Users of these phones should be able to update their phones from the moment the OS is launched. These two devices will be followed by the Reno2 and the F11 series sometimes December of this year.

Several other phones from Oppo stable such as the Find X, Reno Z, Reno 2Z, R17 series, RX17 Pro, and the A9 should get the update in the first quarter of 2020. The following quarter will involve the F7 series, the F9 series, the R15 series, the A5 2020, the A9 2020, and the K3.

Rollout strategy for Realme phones:

Oppo’s ColorOS7 will be rolled out to Realme phones as well but in a different avatar. The company is working on a separate software skin called Realme UI, which is based on ColorOS 7. The beta version of this skin is already available.

The public rollout of this OS is expected in early 2020. Realme XT and 3 Pro are expected to get it in January, the X and 5 Pro in February, the flagship X2 Pro in March, the 3 and 3i in April, the 5 and 5s in May, the 2 Pro in June, and the C2 sometime in the third quarter of 2020, the company has hinted.