Kolkata: A police complaint has been lodged against the daughter of eminent Bengali writer Sirshendu Mukhopadhyay for allegedly making derogatory remarks in a social media post about Prime Minister Narendra Modi in connection to his call for switching off lights and lighting up candles Sunday.

“Yesterday, Debalina Mukherjee posted derogatory comments against our Prime Minister,” said the complaint filed by BJP youth arm Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha National Secretary Saurabh Sikdar.

“The post has become viral and has caused disharmony in the society. It was done intentionally for her hatred against the Prime Minister of India,” the complaint said.

According to the complainant, Mukhopadhyay had posted on Facebook one conversation where her mother asked her about “burning the beard of our honourable Prime Minister by lighting candle”.

“The post is defamatory and has enough threat against our Prime Minister. You are requested to take immediate steps against her,” the complaint said.

In a video message to the nation, Modi urged citizens to light a candle or a diya April 5 at 9 pm for nine minutes to dispel the darkness and gloom brought by the outbreak of the dreaded coronavirus infection.

