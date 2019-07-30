Tumudibandh: A person died after a concrete mixer truck hit a tree near Dadanga area under Tumudibandha police limits of Kandhamal district late Monday night.

The deceased has been identified as Suryakant Senapati (25), an engineer at RKD Constructions Private Ltd.

According to police officials, Suryakant was returning to his house in a concrete mixer truck while the driver of the vehicle lost control and hit the tree.

While Suryakant died on the spot, the driver fled the scene.

On being informed, police rushed to the spot, rescued the man and moved him to the nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Cops have registered a case in this context and investigating further into the incident.

PNN