Bhubaneswar: A three-day Odisha Conference of Youth (OCOY) on climate change, organised by Youth4Water Plus campaign, with support from the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Odisha was inaugurated at KT Global School in Khurda Friday. OCOY-2024 is dedicated to amplify the voices of the state’s most vulnerable youths, including those from tribal, fishing and farming communities, from the regions impacted by sea erosion, cyclones, and other climate challenges. On the occasion, UNICEF India WASH specialist Karina Malczewska said, “As UNICEF, we try to facilitate dialogues on climate change and sustainability, amplifying youth voices and fostering collaboration with various stakeholders.” “As we gather for OCOY-2024, let us celebrate the achievements of young climate champions and reinforce our collective commitment to nurturing their potential,” she added.

Around 150 youths across the state and 20 experts and trainers from different parts of the country and abroad participated in the conference. Participants from diverse groups, representing various districts across genders, socio-economic backgrounds, and rural and urban regions, will collaborate to develop grassroots climate action strategies and influence national policy. Special emphasis was given to including participants from tribal indigenous communities, the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs).