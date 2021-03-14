Margherita (Assam): Union Home Minister and top BJP leader Amit Shah launched Sunday a scathing attack on the Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi. Amit Shah criticised them for entering into alliances with political parties who are ‘out to divide the country’. He asserted that the BJP does not practise vote-bank politics.

Shah alleged that the grand old party, despite ‘ruling the state for 15 years and having a prime minister who was a representative from the state’, did nothing to solve the issue of illegal immigration from neighbouring countries. He was referring to Manmohan Singh, who has represented Assam in the Upper House of Parliament.

“The Congress can go to any length to win an election. It has aligned with Badruddin Ajmal’s AIUDF in Assam, the Muslim League in Kerala and the Indian Secular Front in Bengal. Assam cannot be safe in the hands of Ajmal,” Shah said at a rally here.

“People of Assam can decide who is more concerned about their welfare – Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Badruddin Ajmal,” Shah added.

The BJP during the last five years, has successfully ousted infiltrators who had encroached land at Kaziranga National Park,” Shah said. “Five years ago, I, as BJP president, had promised to make Assam ‘andolan mukt’ (agitation-free) and ‘aatankbad mukt’ (militancy-free). We have fulfilled our pledge, and there is no longer any agitation or militancy in the state,” Shah stated.

“Assam is experiencing peace and development. Give us another five years and we will also be able to solve the problem of infiltration,” the home minister claimed.

Shah also took a jibe at Congress leaders, who have promised doles to tea garden workers if elected to power. He said the party remembers these labourers only during elections.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already taken several initiatives to improve the lives and working condition of the tea garden workers,” he pointed out.