Bhubaneswar: The total number of positive coronavirus cases in Odisha went up to 74 Monday afternoon. After information about seven new cases Monday morning, sources said in the afternoon that six more persons has tested positive for the novel COVID-19. Hence in one day the numbers of positive cases increased drastically.

Among the six new positive cases five patients are from Jajpur district and one from Sundargarh. Other details are yet to be received about the new cases.

Earlier in the day, the Health and Family Welfare Department, government of Odisha had reported seven new cases. Of the seven new cases, five are from Bhadrak district and two from Balasore. The authorities have begun contact tracing of the infected.

Among the 13 new positive cases detected Monday, 10 of the patients had recent travel history to West Bengal. While some of them are from Jajpur district, the others are from Bhadrak district.

According to the Health and Family Welfare Department, as many as 951 samples were tested Sunday. So far a total of 10,641 samples have been tested in Odisha.

While the number of active COVID-19 cases in Odisha stood at 49, so far 24 persons have been cured and discharged from hospitals.

PNN