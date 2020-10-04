New Delhi: India’s COVID-19 caseload went past 65 lakh, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 55 lakh pushing the recovery rate to 84.13 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated Sunday.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 65,49,373 with 75,829 people testing positive for the infection in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,01,782 with the virus claiming 940 lives in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The total recoveries have surged to 55,09,966, while there are 9,37,625, active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 14.32 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.55 per cent.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16 and crossed 60 lakh on September 28.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 7,89,92,534 samples have been tested up to October 3 with 11,42,131 samples being tested on Saturday.

