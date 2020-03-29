Madrid: Spain confirmed another 838 deaths in 24 hours from coronavirus Sunday, a new daily record bringing the total number of deaths to 6,528, according to health ministry figures.

The number of confirmed cases in Spain has now reached 78,797 — after the one-day increase of 9.1 percent — as the country battles the world’s second most deadly outbreak after Italy.

Except for a brief lull recorded Thursday, Spain’s death toll has been rising daily.

However, officials have pointed to a slower growth rate for both deaths and confirmed cases and expressed hope that the peak of the outbreak was approaching.

Spain also reported Sunday that 14,709 people had been cured of COVID-19, a rise of 19.7 percent in 24 hours.

Like Italy, Spain Saturday tightened measures to contain the outbreak, ordering a halt to all “non-essential” activities. “All workers in non-essential economic activities must stay at home for two weeks,” Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said.

The health, food and energy sectors are among areas considered to be essential. An emergency cabinet meeting Sunday was to decide on the details of the new measure.

Currently, people in Spain are authorised to leave home for work if remote work is not possible, to buy food, get medical care or briefly walk their dog.

AFP