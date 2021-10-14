Bhubaneswar: With the spike in daily Covid-19 cases especially in the state capital, Khurda district was once more declared a ‘Red Zone’ category Wednesday morning. However, the district briefly returned to ‘Yellow Zone’ category with the recovery of 164 patients in the evening. However, it is certain to be declared in the ‘Red Zone’ when new cases are reported Thursday morning.

The moment a district has more than 2,500 active cases it is declared as a‘Red Zone’. Khurda district currently has 2,371 active cases (the highest among all districts in Odisha) followed by Cuttack (515).

As predicted by health experts, Odisha has been seeing a spike in the number of Covid-19 cases with the advent of the festive season. The state reported 447 new cases October 1, which increased to 453 October 5 and crossed 600 October 10, according to the state Covid-19 dashboard. The state reported 615 new positive cases Wednesday.

The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) Chief Dr CBK Mohanty expressed concern over the rise in Covid-19 positive cases. He stated the cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack are seeing a high number of cases due to the floating population which is visiting the two cities during the festive season. Mohanty asked people to adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour and take precautions.

PNN