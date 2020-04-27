Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported one more positive case for coronavirus Monday, taking the state’s total tally to 111.

The latest to contract the disease is a 34-year-old male returnee from West Bengal in Basudevpur in Jajpur district. According to the Health and Family Welfare department, contact tracing and follow-up action is already underway.

Earlier today, seven new positive cases were reported across the state, six from Balasore and one from Koraput.

The number of active cases in Odisha stands at 75 with 37 patients recovering from the disease so far.

PNN