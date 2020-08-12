Kolkata: In a unique gesture to sensitise the public to Covid-19 crisis, many shopkeepers in West Bengal’s Birbhum district have put up mannequins sporting face masks and PPE kits in the show windows.

With Durga Puja round the corner, shopkeepers selling readymade garments have geared up to woo buyers to shop during the festival amid coronavirus-induced uncertainties. The businessmen at various shopping malls in the West Bengal districts are leaving no stones unturned to attract customers.

“We have dressed the mannequins in PPE kits and even put masks, instead of new clothes, just to sensitise all customers that they should not take this pandemic casually. These are testing times for all and we all need to be really cautious. Yes, we all must celebrate the occasion of Durga Puja, but definitely with proper protection,” said Dipankar Das, a manager at a garments mall in Birbhum.

Many buyers were visibly surprised as well as amused to see mannequins dressed in PPE kit and masks on Wednesday.

“It is a unique sight, of course. We have never seen mannequins wearing such odd-looking surgical attire. We have always seen them flaunting new fashion. But yes, the message that the shop-owners wanted to convey to their clients is loud and clear. The awareness drive is unusual and effective,” said Moumita Mukherjee, a customer.

Aloke Das Bairagya, who works at a garments shop in Birbhum, said that most customers were taken by surprised. “We are explaining to them why it has been done. We are telling them to take care of their health even during the upcoming festivities,” he added.

IANS