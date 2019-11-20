Criminals usually are shunned by society. People even tend to stay away from reformed miscreants. However, you will be surprised to know that there is a country where criminals are worshipped like god. Seems a bit strange, but it is true.

In Venezuela, people worship criminals who have either been killed or have died, by creating idols of them. In Spanish, these criminal deities are called ‘Santos Malandros’, or ‘Corte Malandra’. The idols of all the top criminals have been kept in a place which is visited by people from far and near. Now let us know the exact reason why these goons are worshipped.

These criminals are worshipped as they have the image of ‘Robin Hood’. Well Robin Hood is the legendary English outlaw who used to rob the rich to help the poor. Many of the thugs in Venezuela did the same and hence they are revered.

Locals believe that ‘Malandros’ have done their bit for the society for which they should be rewarded. The locals feel that if they are not worshiped, then bad omen will strike them.

If a person in Venezuela needs anything, then he prays at ‘Malandros’ and once their wish is fulfilled then they offer alcohol like beer to the deities. However, it is offered in small quantities to prevent them from turning alcoholic.