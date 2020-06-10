Bari: The fate of an 84-kilometre embankment project in Bari Tehsil of Jajpur district which aims at preventing floods in villages near the banks of Brahmani, Birupa and Kelua is stuck for last eight years owing to a host of reasons such as fund crunch and land acquisition issues.

During monsoon, people in this region lose their sleep over the fear of flood. To protect this region from flooding, the state government had planned an 84-km embankment project at a cost of Rs 62 crore. Jaraka water resource division and Bari water resource division were awarded the project by the state government in 2011-12.

Even after eight years, the two water resource divisions could not begin the construction work on the project. On the other hand, the project has been hit by cost overrun of over 38 crore owing to delay in work.

The deadline for completion of project was March, 2015; but due to delay in the land acquisition, work on the project is yet to take off.

The state government has sanctioned Rs 4,36,92,360 to the Bari Tehsil in 2012 for land acquisition in the area.

Though Jajpur collector has directed Bari tehsildar to release the money to start the land acquisition process, the tehsil is allegedly not releasing the sanctioned money which has further pushed the fate of the project into uncertainty.

However, the PWD department has to acquire lands from Janak, Nilapada, Chandanpur, Mirjapur, Kalakhanda, Matiapada, Sherpur, Gambu, Aruala, Sahupada and Indupur villages to start the embankment construction work.

The Public Works Department (PWD) has failed to acquire land for the embankment project as the Bari tehsil is not releasing the sanctioned money.

Members of Bari Surkhya Parisad, a body of local residents, said that there has been little progress even though they have approached local politicians and district administration over the issue. “We will stage a protest soon if the district administration does not take immediate steps regarding the matter,” a member of Bari Surkhya Parisad said.

