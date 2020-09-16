Cuttack: As many as 248 new COVID-19 cases were detected under Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) limits in last 24 hours, CMC said Wednesday.

While 67 of them were home quarantine cases, 32 were from institutional quarantine centres and the remaining 149 were local contact ones.

#COVID19 update in Cuttack city (CMC area) Out of the 374 new COVID19 +ve cases reported today in #Cuttack district, 248 +ve cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area). Another 269 recoveries (15 September data) have been reported recently! KUDOS to all doctors & healthcare staff. pic.twitter.com/CsRwfTVvkU — CMC,Cuttack (@CMCCuttack) September 16, 2020

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Wednesday, 8,463 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Cuttack out of which 6,255 have recovered. There are 2,172 active cases and 36 persons have succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 1,62,920 with the detection of 4,270 new cases, while 11 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 656.

As many as 2,478 new cases were reported from quarantine centres, while 1,792 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing.

The state Tuesday tested 51,320 samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 25.67 lakh.