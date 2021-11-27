New Delhi: Subroto Chatterjee, a London based sustainable products entrepreneur and environmental activist will be cycling about 300 km in rural Rajasthan in December. He is doing it to raise funds for nurseries that he supports in Rajasthan and to raise awareness of diabetes in pets.

Subroto has so far raised over £1000 from his network of global supporters using the gofundme platform.

He works with tree plantation organisations in Rajasthan, Odisha and Meghalaya. In Rajasthan, Chatterjee is working with plantation hero and winner of land for life UN award for 2021, Prof Shaymsunder Jyani.

These nurseries give away free saplings to people who can plant them as members of their family. This unique concept (viz familial forestry) guarantees plants survival to over 90 per cent. Jyani has managed millions of trees in Rajasthan and has received presidential award too.

With Odisha Paryavaran sanrakshan abhiyan, Subroto has pledged 10,000 mangrove saplings for 2022. In Meghalaya, worldview impact India is supported to plant chestnut and other fruits plantations. The nurseries that he supports via his sustainable products platform are helping local job creations.

Subroto will be visiting two parks that he developed in memory of his friend’s dad and his own brother-in-law who passed away in 2021 in the second wave of Covid pandemic. “This is the best way to pay tribute,” said Subroto.

Second reason for this trip is to raise awareness of diabetes in pets. This is a common disease that not many are aware of. As per studies 1/300 dogs get diabetes but remain undetected that leads to other complications in life later. With proper diet, exercise and insulin injections they will live the same as non-diabetic dog’s life span. “It will be a good idea to test glucose in your pet every six months,” Chatterjee said.

