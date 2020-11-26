New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Thursday spoke to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Chief Ministers Edappadi K. Palaniswami and V. Narayanasamy respectively and took stock of the situation in the wake of Cyclone Nivar.

In the telephonic conversation, the Home Minister assured both the Chief Ministers of all possible help from the Centre.

“We are closely monitoring the situation in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the wake of Cyclone Nivar. Have spoken to CM Shri @EPSTamilNadu

and CM Shri @VNarayanasami and assured all possible help from the centre,” Shah said.

The Home Minister added that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are already in place to help the people.

The very severe cyclonic storm Nivar crossed the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning with an estimated wind speed of 120-130 kmph, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The cyclone uprooted several trees and power lines in Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore, Marakkanam and in Puducherry.

Power supply in several areas was disrupted. The authorities are now removing the fallen trees.

IANS