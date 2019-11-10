Dhaka: Cyclone Bulbul has weakened into a deep depression while cutting its path through the Bangladesh coast after it made landfall in the country, weather authorities said Sunday.

Maritime ports have been advised to hoist local cautionary signal No. 3, bdnews24 quoted Shamsuddin Ahmed, Director of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, as saying Sunday morning.

Ahead of the landfall on Saturday night, the Department had advised the maritime ports of Mongla and Payra to hoist ‘Great Danger Signal No. 10’. All fishing boats and trawlers in the North Bay have been asked to remain in shelter until further notice.

The storm made landfall near Sagar Islands in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district with its status downgraded to “severe” from “very severe” at about 9 p.m. on Saturday as the gale wind speed dropped to about 115-125 km per hour.

It took about three more hours for the entire storm system to move across the shorelines. Meanwhile, an elderly man died in Patuakhali when a tree fell on his house as the storm ripped through the coastal district, and another man was killed in Khulna.