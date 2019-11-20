PURI: Odisha Paryavaran Sanrakshan Abhiyan in association with Dakshin Foundation and Aranyani Forest Officer s Wives Association organised its fourth state-level cyclothon to raise awareness about protection of mangrove forests here Wednesday.

Puri Wildlife Division DFO H B Udgata, Biju Patnaik Wildlife Conservation awardee Bichitranand Biswal and Forest Lady Charu Maa joined as honourable guests and appealed all to save the Mangroves.

“Destruction of mangrove forests is due to lack of awareness. Hence, this is one of our main objectives. The event is aimed at boosting protection of Mangrove forests in Puri,” said Soumya Ranjan Biswal , co-founder, OPSA .

Bichitrananda Biswal said, “Participants will engage in cycling for three days and nights. We want to spread the message of protecting mangrove forests. This is also a way to conserve the coasts .Let’s pledge to spread this message every year.”

On the occasion, Amareshnath Samanta, Krushna Chandra Biswal, Ramachandra Swain and Bijay Kumar Bhatt were felicitated for their unmatchable hard work of decades.

The cycle marathon covered seven mangrove forests and adjacent villages at Astaranga. This mass awareness campaign involved 80 cyclists where Aranyani members , forest officials, school students, eco-clubs, environmental organisations and nature lovers participated.