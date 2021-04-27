Dharamsala: Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama Tuesday announced to contribute to the PMCares Fund as a token of solidarity with fellow Indian brothers and sisters.

“I have been following the continuing challenge that the Covid-19 pandemic has been posing across the world, including in India, with concern,” the Dalai Lama said in a statement.

“At this critical time, during this alarming Covid-19 surge, I have asked the Dalai Lama Trust to make a donation to the PM-CARES Fund as a token of our solidarity with fellow Indian brothers and sisters.

“May I take this opportunity to express my deep appreciation for all the efforts that are being made to tackle this devastating pandemic, especially by those courageously working on the frontline. I pray that the pandemic threat will end soon,” the elderly Buddhist monk added.

At this critical time, during this alarming Covid-19 surge, I have asked the Dalai Lama Trust to make a donation to the PM-CARES Fund as a token of our solidarity with our Indian brothers and sisters. https://t.co/JOmAv9bCrC — Dalai Lama (@DalaiLama) April 27, 2021

The Tibetan administration in exile is based in the north Indian hill town of Dharamsala in Himachal Pradesh.