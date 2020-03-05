New Delhi: London-based data science startup Gyana Thursday said it has raised USD 3.9 million (about Rs 28.5 crore) in pre-series A round of funding led by Fuel Adventures, Twitter co-founder Biz Stone, Green Shores Capital and U+I.

Gyana plans to use the latest round of funding to support growing its product user base, while aiding expansion across Europe and India soon, a statement said.

The company’s AI tool is being used by industries ranging from property to retail and consulting. Its clients include Vodafone, Barclays, EY, Pret a Manger, Knight Frank and the UK Ministry of Defence.

“We see no-code in a similar light to the use of translation services for languages. Not everyone on the planet is suited to being a developer, and even though newer generations are becoming more computer literate, we think there will still be a limited pool of professional high-level developers,” Joyeeta Das, co-founder of Gyana, said.

She added that as businesses become increasingly tech-heavy, there is a growing need for no-code platforms to take the burden off of developer teams.

“We are also considering entering the Indian market soon as we see a huge market there,” she added.

