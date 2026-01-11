Nandapur: A sharp rise in egg prices has begun to affect government-run nutrition programmes such as MDM schemes in Koraput district, particularly in Nandapur block, where there is no local egg production. Officials said the increased prices are impacting egg supply to anganwadi centres, midday meal (MDM) schemes in schools, and various nutrition programmes in Welfare department–run institutions and residential schools. Eggs are largely imported from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, pushing market prices to record levels.

Under government norms, the approved procurement rate for eggs used in nutrition programmes is fixed at ₹7 per egg. However, the prevailing market price has crossed ₹8 per egg, creating a fund shortfall for implementing agencies. Officials from three departments said they are facing serious difficulties in maintaining regular supply within the approved budget. They have urged the authorities to either regulate egg prices in the market or revise the official procurement rate to match current market conditions. Unless corrective steps are taken, officials warned, the continued price gap could disrupt nutrition delivery to children and beneficiaries dependent on government programmes.

More than one lakh children aged up to six years, over 8,000 pregnant women and new mothers, and more than 25,000 adolescent girls receive eggs as part of weekly nutrition programmes at 3,397 anganwadi centres across the district, including 240 in Nandapur block, officials from the district Women and Child Development department said. Eggs are served on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Under the School and Mass Education department, eggs are provided as a nutrition supplement under the mid-day meal (MDM) scheme on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays to 14,168 students in 188 schools in the block and to 2,36,926 students in 2,281 primary and upper primary schools and 278 high schools across the district. Additionally, more than 39,000 students in residential schools and hostels receive eggs for 10 days each month, officials said.

However, authorities are facing difficulties due to the price hike. Officials have urged state-level authorities of the three departments to review the issue. Despite loans and subsidies provided annually to hundreds of women’s and men’s groups to set up poultry farms through the Animal Resources department, Mission Shakti and the Odisha Livelihoods Mission, results have been limited. Intellectuals cited local climate conditions and lack of farmer awareness as key reasons for poor outcomes.