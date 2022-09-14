Jammu: Death toll in the road accident in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district rose to 12 Wednesday as three injured persons succumbed to their injuries in the hospital while five were airlifted to Jammu city for specialised treatment, officials said here.

“Three persons among 27 injured succumbed to injuries in the hospital. Five have been airlifted to Jammu city for specialised treatment,” the officials said.

The accident occurred this morning when a minibus with registration number JK12 1419 went out of the driver’s control near Brari Ballah Sawjian in Poonch district and dropped into a gorge.

Rescue teams of the Army, local police and civilians rushed to the spot. Nine passengers died on the spot.

“Five of the 24 injured passengers have been airlifted to Jammu city for specialised treatment”, officials said.

President of India Droupadi Murmu said on the Rashtrapati Bhavan Twitter page, “The loss of lives in a tragic road accident in Sawjian, Poonch is deeply distressing. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. I wish speedy recovery of the injured”.

J&K Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha has announced ex gratia compensation of Rs 5 lakhs each to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in this accident.

Sinha said on his official Twitter page, “Saddened by loss of lives due to road accident in Sawjian, Poonch. Condolences to bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Rs 5 lakh will be given to next of kin of the deceased. Directed police and civil authorities to provide best possible treatment to the injured”.

