New Delhi: Deepika Padukone’s performance in Chhapaak has left hubby Ranveer Singh awestruck. Ranveer took to Instagram to share his feelings about Deepika’s portrayal of the role of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

In his post, Ranveer stated that he has ‘never been more proud’ of Deepika and that she was the ‘soul of the film’. Ranveer also called Chhapaak the ‘most important” project in Deepika’s filmography.

“My baby I’ve witnessed you toil relentlessly to create this special piece of work. You’ve been an engine behind the project, and are the soul of the film. You laboured with such honesty in intent and action. You dug deep and fought through your challenges, faced your fears, overcame your struggles and today you and your team stand triumphant as the creators of one of the films of our times. Your performance is way more than everything I thought it could and would be,” wrote Ranveer.

See link: https://www.instagram.com/p/B7GoP9shx2W/

Ranveer also said the effect that Deepika’s performance as ‘Malti’ had on him, Ranveer wrote that the film ‘moved, stirred and stayed’ with him.

In his elaborate post, the Gully Boy actor also praised the film’s director Meghna Gulzar and stated that the ‘story shakes you to your core and then lifts you heroically until your emotions soar’.

It should be stated here that Chhapaak which is releasing Friday has been stung by the controversy of Deepika Padukone visiting the violence-hit JNU recently. Many BJP leaders have termed the visit as a ‘publicity stunt’ ahead of the release of her movie. Some have gone a step forward and said that all BJP followers should boycott Chhapaak.