New Delhi: The Delhi High Court is set to pronounce its verdict in the defamation suit filed by Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer Sameer Wankhede against Hindi film industry actor Shah Rukh Khan’s production house Red Chillies Entertainment Pvt Ltd and OTT platform Netflix over his alleged defamatory portrayal in the web series ‘The Ba**ds of Bollywood’*.

As per the causelist published on the official website, a single-judge Bench of Justice Purushaindra Kaurav will deliver the judgment January 29 at 10:30 a.m. The suit alleged that malicious and defamatory content published and circulated through the Netflix series, produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, has gravely tarnished Wankhede’s reputation, dignity, and public image, apart from causing harm to his family.

He also claimed that the image of anti-drug enforcement agencies has been tarnished and shown negatively, thereby undermining public trust in law enforcement agencies.

Earlier, the Delhi High Court had issued summons to Red Chillies Entertainment Pvt Ltd and Netflix, reflecting the Court’s prima facie satisfaction that the allegations raised by the petitioner warranted judicial examination.

In his plea, Wankhede has sought permanent and mandatory injunctions, along with damages, against the defendants, including Red Chillies Entertainment, Netflix, X Corp (formerly Twitter), Google LLC, Meta Platforms, RPG Lifestyle Media Private Limited and other concerned parties.

Sameer Wankhede has claimed that the web series has deliberately biased and defamatory content against him. He also alleged that the Sameer Wankhede and Aryan Khan case is currently pending before the Bombay High Court and a special NDPS court in Mumbai.

The suit stated that a character in the web series is shown saying, “Satyamev Jayate” and immediately after that the character is seen making an obscene gesture. It is an insult to the slogan which is part of the national emblem and is an offence punishable under the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971.

Sameer has sought Rs 2 crore as damages, which will be donated to Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital for the treatment of Cancer patients.

The High Court had heard detailed submissions from both sides and reserved its verdict earlier December 2, 2025.

It has also been alleged that the content of the series violates various sections of the Information Technology Act and the penal laws, as it attempts to hurt national sentiments by using obscene and objectionable content.