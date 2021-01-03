New Delhi: For the first time in the last seven and a half months, the number of Covid-19 cases has gone below 500 in the national capital with only 424 fresh infections reported in the last 24 hours as Sunday.

As per the latest health bulletin, there were 424 positive cases in Delhi, showing a 0.62 per cent positivity rate after 68,759 tests were conducted on people suspecting symptoms of the deadly disease that has claimed 10,585 lives in the city till date.

A total of 708 patients recovered or were discharged in the last 24 hours while 14 lost their lives due to the pandemic which so far has infected 6,26,872 people in the national capital.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said “for the first time, positive cases were less than 500, and the positivity rate was on a continuous decline”.

However, the Minister stressed that the outbreak is quite contained, it is still advisable to wear a mask and follow all precautions. “It was better to remain on the safer side.”

There were 494 positive cases in Delhi in Saturday’s 24 hours report which showed 0.73 per cent positivity rate “for the first time in the last 7 and a half months when the number of cases gone below 500”, he said.

“After May 17, 2020, this is the lowest number of cases. Positivity rate has fallen to 0.73 per cent implying that in every 1,000 tests conducted, seven positive cases are detected. Testing is still being conducted on a large scale.”

“In the last one and a half months, Delhiites have diligently followed all the instructions and it is because of their continued support that we have been able to achieve this state,” said the Minister.

IANS