Koraput: District authorities are currently undertaking extensive repairs of roads and infrastructure in the areas surrounding Deomali, the picturesque tourist destination in the district which is frequently compared to renowned hill stations like Ooty in Karnataka, with some claiming its charm surpasses the latter. District Collector V. Keerthi Vasan said the works will translate into more footfalls at the mountain which has become a symbol of Koraput district’s natural and cultural heritage. “Efforts are also underway to engage local youths and women from self-help groups (SHGs) for maintenance and protection of the area, aiming to enhance their economic well-being,” said Pottangi Block Development Officer (BDO) Sukanta Kumar Pattnaik.

The tourist destination is a treasure trove of natural beauty and a haven for nature lovers. Perched at an altitude of 1,672 meters above sea level, Deomali proudly stands as Odisha’s highest mountain peak. Any nature enthusiast stepping onto Deomali’s soil is instantly captivated by its charm. The unique beauty of the mountain range, coupled with its pleasant climate, draws visitors from far and wide. Deomali is located 575 kilometers from Bhubaneswar, 190 kilometers from Visakhapatnam, and just 80 kilometers from Jeypore Airport. Travellers can easily access the destination via bus, car, or bike along the Koraput-Pottangi route, passing through Kunduli Chhak. The scenic route from Semiliguda in Kunduli to Kotia offers a breathtaking drive through the Deomali hills. Visitors ascending the winding roads are greeted by a vast plateau, cool breezes, and the freedom to explore, creating an unforgettable experience. Renowned as a biodiversity hotspot, Deomali is home to hundreds of medicinal plants and shrubs. The flora supports a variety of small insects and organisms, underscoring the region’s ecological significance. To promote adventure tourism, the National Adventure Foundation launched paragliding and para-landing activities at Deomali in December 2023.

The inauguration by former Pottangi MLA Pritam Padhi, followed successful trials of these thrilling sports, further cementing Deomali as a favourite among adventure enthusiasts. Except during the monsoon season (July to September), Deomali remains accessible year-round. The peak tourist season from November to March sees nature lovers flocking to bask in its splendor. For accommodation, the Koraput Forest Department has built 10 cottages priced at Rs 6,190 per night, inclusive of breakfast, lunch, dinner, and high tea. Additionally, the Pottangi block administration has arranged more than 100 tents, with a 24-hour package costing Rs 12,000. The package includes tent accommodation, tea, snacks, and water. Trekking facilities are also available, offering visitors an adventurous escape. The annual “Eco-retreat” event, organized by the state Tourism Department near Putusil in Semiliguda, adds to Deomali’s allure. Tourists trekking from Putusil to the Deomali hills enjoy a vibrant and exhilarating journey. After exploring Deomali, visitors often proceed to nearby attractions such as the Galigabadar Waterfall in Pottangi or the serene Kotia Panchayat, where they can immerse themselves in the culture and traditions of local tribal communities

