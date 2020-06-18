Dhenkanal: “I always offer myself at the feet of the lord for having blessed me with the opportunity to colour him who has painted the whole world in so many hues,” says Bijay Mohaptra, a ‘rupakar’ servitor of Lord Balaram temple in Dhenkanal.

During ‘anasara’ when the Lord Jagannath and his siblings recuperate from the fever they caught after excess bath on the occasion of ‘Debasnana Purnima’, Bijay has a responsibility, the responsibility of colouring the idols.

A resident of Panchupati village under Odapada block, he says, “I feel privileged to get this opportunity. In fact, our family has been doing the service since the time when kings used to rule the region.”

“When I was just ten years old, my father would bring me with him to the temple and I have since been doing the job,” he reminisces. His family members are also engaged in the temple for other services.

He says he never takes any fees for his service. “A little bit of the temple’s ‘prasad’ is everything for me,” he adds.

The endowment department has given the responsibility to colour the deities to Bijay’s family. Once the ‘anasara’ rituals start, Bijay and his assistants enter into the temple and remain inside till the end of the ritual period. They receive ‘prasad’ while inside the temple.

“This year we are discharging our services by wearing masks due to coronavirus pandemic. The ritual of ‘Khalilagi Ekadasi’ was observed Wednesday following the traditions. This year the ‘Netra Utsav’ will be observed June 20, instead of 21 due to solar eclipse,” he informs.

Bijay has many experiences to share. The most remarkable one happened to him four years ago. “I was colouring the plough (plough is Lord Balaram’s weapon) in the right hand of Lord Balaram. We were feeling the sultry heat then. It was when the heat was unbearable, we sought his intervention. And lo, few moments later it started raining cats and dogs, bringing the temperature down. I still feel goosebumps and tear comes to my eyes whenever I narrate such experiences. I have dedicated my whole life to the service of the lord. I wish I would serve him till the last breath,” he maintains.

Bijay also colours the deities people worship in their respective houses. He does this at Jhulan house, outside the temple and for this, he takes a nominal fee in return of his service.

PNN